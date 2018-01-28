Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Cozy Up at the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
After years of keeping their rumored romance private, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were spotted cozying up at the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala.
The 39-year-old actress and 50-year-old actor were all smiles sitting at the same table together. According to People, Holmes tried to avoid drawing attention to the pair by attempting to move to a different seat; however, Clive Davis, who hosted the event with The Recording Academy, reportedly called her out.
"This lady left the room right when I was going to introduce her, she was sitting at that table right with Jamie Foxx and everyone else," Davis said, per the magazine. He then reportedly added, "If you're going to sit together what better night than tonight?"
The two continued to show signs of affection throughout the night. At one point, Foxx could be seen whispering something into Holmes' ear, causing her to smile. Holmes could also be seen saying something to Foxx that was for his ears only.
However, these weren't the only celebrities to attend the big event. Beyoncé and Jay-Z also attended the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons. In fact, the 4:44 rapper was being honored that evening. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Camila Cabello, Hailee Steinfeld, Jennifer Hudson, and Cardi B were there, as well.
This isn't the first time Holmes and Foxx have been spotted in public together. The two were seen attending an event at the Privé Revaux Eyewear's flagship in New York back in December. That same month, Holmes joined Foxx for his 50th birthday celebration.
Holmes was previously married to Tom Cruise; however, the two divorced in 2012. They share a child together, Suri Cruise.
