Justin Bieber's Mom Defends Him in Light of Disapproval From Selena Gomez's Mother

Mallette's sweet words come after Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey, told GossipCop she's "not happy" about her daughter dating Bieber again.

"Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy," the publication quoted her as saying. "She is 25 years old and knows what is at stake with her health. I do not control her the way it has been portrayed. Selena is an adult and can make her own choices."

Teefey also wrote a long post on Facebook earlier this week, revealing she told her daughter not to work with Woody Allen on the upcoming film A Rainy Day in New York.

"Sorry no one can make Selena do anything she doesn't want to," she wrote. "I had a long talk with her about not talking with him and it didn't click."

Teefey continued, "Her team are amazing people. There is no fall person here. No one controls her. She makes all of her own decisions...No matter how hard you try, it falls on deaf ears."