Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Going Back to Treatment 2 Weeks After Leaving

Catelynn Lowell Baltierra has shared that she's going back to treatment.

The Teen Mom star took to Twitter on Wednesday to tell her followers the news and send a sweet message to both her husband, Tyler Baltierra, and daughter Novalee.

"Well they say third times a charm... I'm going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma and getting on different meds," Catelynn tweeted. "THANK YOU @TylerBaltierra I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! You are my light!! And nova you are my sunshine #KeepTalkingMH."

Catelynn shared with her followers in November that she was seeking professional treatment after experiencing suicidal thoughts.