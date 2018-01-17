Kate Middleton Pats Baby Bump and Tells Kids She's Less Sporty Since Having "Babies"

Patting her baby bump, pregnant Kate Middleton told pint-sized tennis players on Wednesday that she is less sporty now that she is a mother.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who Kensington Palace had revealed in September is expecting her and Prince William's third child, traveled to southwest London on Wednesday to visit Bond Primary School and join students as they took part in Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative training sessions and activities.

"I love tennis, I think it's a great sport, I was really sporty when I was little, less so now that I've got lots of babies," she said, patting her small baby bump, according to reports. "But keep it up, it's great to be active, as everyone's been saying here today. It's been a real pleasure to meet all of you."

Kate, who was dressed casually in a white $150 PlayBrave "Clarice" track jacket, black and white striped pants and white tennis shoes, dished out hugs and handshakes to students and tossed tennis balls to the students.