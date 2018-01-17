Ellen Pompeo's Candid Take on Patrick Dempsey, His Grey's Anatomy Exit & How Fast They Got Another "Penis in There"

For Ellen Pompeo, Patrick Dempsey's exit from Grey's Anatomy was a turning point. The move, which happened in season 11, was a "defining moment, deal-wise," Pompeo said in The Hollywood Reporter.

"They could always use him as leverage against me —‘We don't need you; we have Patrick'—which they did for years. I don't know if they also did that to him, because he and I never discussed our deals. There were many times where I reached out about joining together to negotiate, but he was never interested in that," Pompeo told The Hollywood Reporter. "At one point, I asked for $5,000 more than him just on principle, because the show is Grey's Anatomy and I'm Meredith Grey. They wouldn't give it to me.