Enrique Iglesias Premieres Steamy, NSFW Music Video "El Baño" Feat. Bad Bunny

Enrique Iglesias sure has a thing for bathrooms.
The 42-year-old singer just premiered "El Baño" featuring Bad Bunny and also includes a cameo from actor Eric Roberts.
When Iglesias met Anna Kournikova in 2002, on the set of his "Escape" music video, it also featured a steamy bathroom scene, and this song is about that.
Iglesias finds himself in a hotel bar, and Roberts is the bartender who tricks up his sleeve. Without saying too much, we let you know that there's a groundhog day theme, and he always ends up next to an attractive brunette. Each time they get closer and closer.
The is the first music video that the new father of twins releases since the big news.
In December, Kournikova and Iglesias welcomed twins, a boy and a girl.
According to TMZ, the twins are named Nicholas and Lucy. The former professional tennis player gave birth on December 16, 2017, in Miami, welcoming the couple's first children into the world.
This news will come as a surprise to many fans of the low-key couple, who managed to keep the pregnancy private for nine months! Anna, 36, and singer have been together for 16 years and are clearly very good at keeping their relationship very private.
Enrique is due back on tour in March with his European leg kicking off in Germany.