Kelly Clarkson's 3-Year-Old Daughter Swoons Over Gaston at Disneyland

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jan. 12, 2018 11:09 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Nina Agdal

Nina Agdal Shares Empowering Message After Magazine Body Shames Her

Niecy Nash, Olivia Munn, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

5 Things You Missed at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

The Handmaid's Tale

The Handmaid's Tale Season 2 First Look Is Here and It Is Grim As Hell

Kelly Clarkson, River Rose Blackstock, Daughter, Disneyland, Gaston

Instagram

Even Kelly Clarkson's daughter River Rose is awed and inspired by Gaston.

On Thursday, the singer and her family took a trip to Disneyland. There, her and husband Brandon Blackstock's 3-year-old daughter took quite a liking to a Disney Cast Member dressed as Beauty and the Beast's jacked villain. Clarkson posted on her Instagram page a photo of River wearing a dress with characters from the animated movie and cuddling up to Gaston by Sleeping Beauty Castle. She is positively swooning!

"Oh great so she's into bad boys at the age of 3," the singer wrote. This should be fun #Disneyland."

Photos

Stars at Disneyland & Disney World

And it's not very hard to see why; Disney parks' Gastons have for years been charming fans—especially pint-sized ones (although some have put the bad boys in their place).

Because there's just one guy in town who's got all of it down...and his name's G-A-S-T...

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kelly Clarkson , Celeb Kids , Disney , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.