Margot Robbie Wins Red Carpet Style at Critics' Choice Awards 2018

This is what a winner looks like.

Congratulations, Margot Robbie, for winning the Best Actress award at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards. And thank you for choosing a look that pushes the limits of red carpet fashion.

From the micro pleats, to layered tiers, to the embellished waist, everything about Margot's strapless Chanel dress was enchanting, eye-catching and, most importantly, a risk. Comparatively, the Critics' Choice Awards is typically more casual, where shorter hems and understated beauty lives. While many opt for pretty frocks, leaving the more show-stopping, glamorous looks for the Oscars, Margot wowed in a frilly-yet-edgy frock indicative of her more modern style perspective.