11 Stars Get Personal on What Time's Up Means to Them—and Women Everywhere

In its mission statement, the Time's Up movement founders wrote, "The clock has run out on sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace. It's time to do something about it."

On Jan. 1, than 300 women in the entertainment industry signed a letter of change. Stars including Jennifer Aniston, Elizabeth Banks, Emily Blunt, Laverne Cox, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Rashida Jones, Ashley Judd, Mindy Kaling, Nicole Kidman, Mila Kunis, Blake Lively, Eva Longoria, Rose McGowan, Olivia Munn, Natalie Portman, Shonda Rhimes, Zoe Saldana, Meryl Streep, Emma Watson, Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon made a "unified call" to enact change for women everywhere. "From movie sets to farm fields to boardrooms alike, we envision nationwide leadership that reflects the world in which we live," they wrote. Time's Up has partnered with leading advocates for equality and safety in order to improve legislation, and through a GoFundMe campaign, it raised $16 million for its legal defense fund—in a week.

With award season underway, E! News asked 11 stars what Time's Up means to them: