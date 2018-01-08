Kelly Clarkson Had the Best Time at the 2018 Golden Globes

Kelly Clarkson didn't need to take home a statue to have the best time at the 2018 Golden Globes.
The evening started on a high note when the "Love So Soft" singer met Meryl Streep and was completely starstruck. The American Idol winner had been chatting with Ryan Seacrest during E!'s Live From the Red Carpet special when The Post actress caught her eye. After claiming she had been a fan of the actress since she was 8 years old, Clarkson met Streep and received an embrace on the cheek.
"Meryl Streep caressed my face on the red carpet, so that would probably be my favorite moment of life—other than childbirth, I'm supposed to do that," the "Stronger" singer later told E! News.
However, Streep wasn't the only celebrity Clarkson met during the show. The singer also met Steve Carell, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture in the Musical or Comedy category for his work in Battle of the Sexes. Fans of Carell's film The 40-Year-Old Virgin may remember the scene where his character Andy calls out Clarkson's name while getting waxed. Carell tweeted a picture of the encounter along with the word "finally."
Finally.@kelly_clarkson pic.twitter.com/JeMHwBr7e4— Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) January 8, 2018
Still, the highlights didn't end there. While presenting the award for Best Original Song with Keith Urban, Clarkson and the country announced the winner by singing the results.
"That was Keith's idea," she told E! News. "I was nervous about it. I was like ‘Oh God! Of course, we're like the musicians doing it,' but it was fun because we're the musicians up there."
This is a collab we can get behind ? @kelly_clarkson @KeithUrban ?#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/s1u8lZyeWh— GIPHY (@GIPHY) January 8, 2018
In addition, Clarkson raved about Oprah Winfrey's "amazing" acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille award and spoke highly of Winfrey's many accomplishments.
"I love Oprah," she said. "Who doesn't love Oprah?"
Still, it wasn't a perfect evening. Clarkson hoped tea would be served at the award show and revealed she even brought her own sweetener.
"I didn't know if they'd serve tea, and I really wanted tea," she said after pulling the sweetener out of her dress pocket. "But they didn't serve tea, so I drank wine."
Watch the video to see Clarkson spill the tea on her first trip to the Golden Globes.
Like many celebrities, Clarkson wore black for the award show to show her support for Time's Up.
Join the Movement: Click here to donate to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund.
