Sterling K. Brown Shares Powerful Words About His Historic 2018 Golden Globe Win: "This Is a Moment in the Sun"

Leave it to Sterling K. Brown to deliver some seriously moving words about his milestone moment.

The This Is Us actor took home his first Golden Globe Award Sunday night at the annual ceremony. While the win alone was enough to bring a smile to the beloved star's face, it was the unexpected historical significance of the win that truly wowed him. Brown is the first African American actor to win the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama series in the show's 75-year history.

"I didn't realize until just a couple of days ago that if I won, I would've been the first African American male to win Best Lead Actor in a Dramatic Series. It's 75 years, so you figure like somebody has won this award before, but it was me," he told E!'s Jason Kennedy behind the scenes after the win. The significance of the achievement was certainly not lost on Brown.

"I've never been the first to do anything...I've been like the fourth black Student Council president at my school, but to be the first is kind of amazing—like the Jackie Robinson of the Golden Globes in this particular category. I'm like, 'Wow!' I'll take it."