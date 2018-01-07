Sterling K. Brown Gets Love From This Is Us' Little Randall After Golden Globe Win

Fresh from his history making Golden Globes win, Sterling K. Brown got a sweet surprise from E!'s Jason Kennedy backstage at the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday night.

While stopping by E!'s winners room, Kennedy showed the This Is Us actor a cute video of his co-star Lonnie Chavis, the child actor who plays the younger version of his character Randall on the hit NBC hit drama, giving the older actor a big congratulations on his epic win.

In the video, "Little Randall" gives his mentor a big shout out: "Hey Randall, it's me, Little Randall. If you are watching this, it's because You just freaking won the Golden Globe by an actor in a TV series drama!"

The precocious kiddo says, "I just wanted to say congratulations. I mean if you thought 'Thanksgiving Dad' was a hot Dad, imagine "Golden Globe winning Dad"

The young star continues, "Anways, have fun celebrating tonight. Maybe show off those dance moves at the after parties or go crazy and post a shirtless selfie on Instagram? Maybe go around and tell people, "you'd never been able to win this award if it hadn't been for...me!'"