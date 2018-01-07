Alexander Skarsgård Thanks Nicole Kidman for ''Best Experience of His Career'' After Winning First Golden Globe

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher | Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 6:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Caitriona Balfe Skips "Outlander" for 2018 Golden Globes

Sterling K. Brown Gets a Message From Young Randall

ESC: Golden Globes Trends, Suiting

3 Red Carpet Trends We Love From Golden Globes 2018

Alexander Skarsgard, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Alexander Skarsgard is taking home his very first Golden Globe trophy!

The Big Little Lies actor won Best Supporting Actor in a TV or Limited Series at the 2018 Golden Globes, and he's giving most of his thanks to Nicole Kidman.

After thanking a "special 8-year-old" and the rest of the cast and crew, Skarsgård pointed out that most of his scenes were with his red-headed co-star and executive producer, which he owed for "the best experience of his career."

"I am here tonight because I had a privilege of working with a group of extraordinarily talented women. Most of them are in this room tonight," he began before thanking the producers and author of the book, Liane Moriarty.

Read

Golden Globe Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

He continued, "Our extraordinary cast, we're all here. Especially Nicole. Hi. Not that you're, like, more talented than the other girls. Especially Nicole because most of my scenes were with Nicole. You guys are amazing. Nicole, I love you. Thank you for making this the greatest experience of my career."

Kidman was quite appreciative, blowing kisses back to her on-screen love interest. She also had lots of be thankful for after winning Best Actress in a TV Show or Limited Series earlier tonight.

Meanwhile, Skarsgård was up against fellow nominees: David Harbour from Stranger ThingsAlfred Molina from Feud: Bette and Joan,  Christian Slater from Mr. Robot and David Thewlis from Fargo.

Watch E!'s "Live From the Red Carpet at the Golden Globes," today at 6 p.m. in CA

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Golden Globes , Christian Slater , Alexander Skarsgard , Golden Globes , Awards , Red Carpet , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.