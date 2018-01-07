Alexander Skarsgård Thanks Nicole Kidman for ''Best Experience of His Career'' After Winning First Golden Globe

Alexander Skarsgard is taking home his very first Golden Globe trophy!

The Big Little Lies actor won Best Supporting Actor in a TV or Limited Series at the 2018 Golden Globes, and he's giving most of his thanks to Nicole Kidman.

After thanking a "special 8-year-old" and the rest of the cast and crew, Skarsgård pointed out that most of his scenes were with his red-headed co-star and executive producer, which he owed for "the best experience of his career."

"I am here tonight because I had a privilege of working with a group of extraordinarily talented women. Most of them are in this room tonight," he began before thanking the producers and author of the book, Liane Moriarty.