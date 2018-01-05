Scott Disick ''Lost It'' When Sofia Richie Talked to Former Fling Lewis Hamilton

The insider said that after dating him for several months now, Sofia "knows how to handle him" and was able to "calm him down."

"Everything is fine between the two now," the source explained. "They will get in small fights and are over it within a few minutes. Sofia is definitely a good match for him because she understands him and puts up with his behavior in moments like this."

Another insider echoed that notion, telling us the 19-year-old model acted very "mature."

"Scott gets insanely jealous of all kinds of things and has trouble controlling his emotions," the source said. "He overreacted and got upset over Sofia saying hello to Lewis. He had no problem letting Sofia know he didn't like it. She handled it very maturely and tried to respect his feelings. She knows how to deal with Scott and diffused the situation."