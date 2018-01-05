See the Time's Up Pin Many Stars Will Be Wearing to the 2018 Golden Globes

Revenge Body Participant Gets the Celebrity Skin Treatment With the Help of Khloe Kardashian: "Her Hands Are Gold"
Several stars will be donning a Time's Up pin at the 2018 Golden Globes to show their support for the recently launched sexual harassment prevention movement.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news, both men and women have been invited to wear the new accessory as a symbol of solidarity. The media outlet also claims Time's Up founding donor Reese Witherspoon asked costume designer and stylist Arianne Phillips to design the pin during a private meeting at the Creative Arts Agency, where several entertainment industry leaders met to come up with the initiative.
"Reese asked me to come to the actors' group, and told me they were going to be wearing black and would I consider creating a pin for the nominees and male presenters," Philllips told THR. "We were up against the holidays, but I said I could do it, and the first person I called was my partner-in-crime, [Los Angeles jewelry designer] Michael Schmidt."
The hottest pin in Hollywood: https://t.co/b54QHrqubb #GoldenGlobes #TimesUp pic.twitter.com/7tzpTMdSCD— Pret-a-Reporter (@pretareporter) January 4, 2018
Despite the busy holiday season, Phillips and Schmidt managed to have 500 pins manufactured in the U.S. within two weeks, THR reports. Now, Phillips is calling on members of the fashion industry to donate to the movement.
Time's Up already raised more than $13 million from 200 donors for its Legal Defense Fund—a charitable organization that helps those who've experienced sexual misconduct find legal representation. The movement was also about $100,000 away from reaching its new $15 million fundraising goal at the time of this writing.
Several celebrities have contributed to the Legal Defense Fund, including Jennifer Aniston, Shonda Rhimes, Meryl Streep and Taylor Swift.
The pin isn't the only symbol of solidarity stars will display at the upcoming award show. E! News has learned that Witherspoon and fellow Time's Up supporter Eva Longoria plan to walk the red carpet together as a way to promote the movement. The New York Times has also reported that Time's Up encouraged women to wear black to the event to raise awareness about the initiative.
The Time's Up Legal Defense Fund was announced New Year's Day. In addition, the movement launched the Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace in mid December, which seeks to create safe and equitable work environments. Furthermore, Time's Up works with 5050by2020—a movement in which women, people of color and LGBTQ members in the entertainment world fight for fair hiring practices and equal leadership representation.
Word started spreading about Time's Up after The New York Times published an open letter about the movement.
"We want all survivors of sexual harassment, everywhere, to be heard, to be believed, and to know that accountability is possible," part of the letter read. "We also want all victims and survivors to be able to access justice and support for the wrongdoing they have endured. We particularly want to lift up the voices, power and strength of women working in low-wage industries where the lack of financial stability makes them vulnerable to high-rate of gender-based violence and exploitation."
The Golden Globes air Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on NBC.