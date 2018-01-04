Tiffany Haddish Shares a Graphic Girls Trip Joke Cut From the Movie

No one was more shocked than Tiffany Haddish when she as given the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Supporting Actress—because she knew nothing about the annual event.

"I didn't know that existed," Girls Trip's breakout star confessed to The New York Times earlier this week. "I had to ask people, 'What is the importance of it?' [Jada Pinkett Smith] called me and told me, 'I'm so proud of you.' I was like, 'What do you mean?' She was like, 'Girl, it is an honor.' And I said, 'Why is it an honor?' And she said, 'It's an honor because they don't like people.' I said, 'Yeah they do. They gotta like somebody.' And she said, 'It's really hard to get in. You did a good job.' I still had to Google them to try to figure out how prestigious they were."

Haddish showed up to collect her award Wednesday at TAO Downtown, where she delivered a 17-minute acceptance speech that had the audience in stitches. She first referenced her most memorable scene in Girls Trip, joking, "This is not a grapefruit. This is a microphone—and I'm much better with that." Feeling "like magic" after two cocktails, she inspected the award to ensure her name was spelled correctly. "I want to thank God, because without God, my mama and daddy wouldn't have put their two uglies together and they wouldn't have made me. That was all God right there; He put two crazy people together to make one awesome crazy person."