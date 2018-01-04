Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie to Present at the 2018 Golden Globes

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Jan. 4, 2018 6:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish Shares a Graphic Girls Trip Joke Cut From the Movie

Lady Gaga

2018 Grammys Performers List Includes Lady Gaga and Pink

Britney Spears, Sean Federline, Jayden James Ferderline

Britney Spears Hits the Beach With Her Boys After Ending Las Vegas Residency

Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie

Getty Images

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been slowly rolling out the list of presenters for the 2018 Golden Globes, and in the last day, four new actresses have been added to the mix: Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, Helen Mirren and Emma Stone. Aniston and Jolie, who share a mutual ex in Brad Pitt, rarely attend the same events—but this year's award ceremony is all about women coming together, thanks to the #MeToo and Time's Up movements, and it's message is bigger than the tabloid stories they've both worked so hard to ignore over the years.

Aniston recently donated $500,000 to the Time's Up GoFundMe campaign; the money is going toward a legal defense fund, providing subsidized assistance to men and women who suffer sexual abuse, assault or harassment while at work—regardless of the industry they all work in.

Jolie, meanwhile, was among the dozens of actresses who publicly spoke out against disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein. "I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did," Jolie told The New York Times. "This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable."

The Time's Up campaign also asked those walking the red carpet at Sunday's Golden Globes to wear black. "This is a moment of solidarity, not a fashion moment. For years, we've sold these awards shows as women, with our gowns and colors and our beautiful faces and our glamour. This time the industry can't expect us to go up and twirl around," actress and producer Eva Longoria told The New York Times earlier in the week. "That's not what this moment is about."

"I think that the biggest thing will just be hitting the right tone," host Seth Meyers told Ellen DeGeneres yesterday. "But also, we don't want to ignore the things that will happen this year."

Here is the complete list of 2018 Golden Globes presenters:

Jennifer Aniston

Louis Vuitton

Jennifer Aniston

Dumplin'

Halle Berry, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Halle Berry

Kidnap

Carol Burnett, SAG Awards 2016, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Carol Burnett

Julie's Greenroom

Article continues below

Emilia Clarke, 2016 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Rex/Shutterstock

Emilia Clarke

Game of Thrones

Kelly Clarkson, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson

The Voice

Darren Criss, 2017 Tony Awards, Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Darren Criss

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Article continues below

Penelope Cruz, Zoolander 2 NY Premiere

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Penélope Cruz

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Gal Gadot

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Gal Gadot

Wonder Woman

Greta Gerwig, National Board of Review Gala

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

Lady Bird

Article continues below

Governors Awards 2016, Hugh Grant

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Hugh Grant

Paddington 2

Kit Harington, Emmy Awards, Pokemon

Rex Features/ZUMAPRESS.com

Kit Harington

Game of Thrones

Neil Patrick Harris, Grammy Awards

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

Neil Patrick Harris

Downsizing

Article continues below

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hyde/Getty Images for Disney

Chris Hemsworth

Thor: Ragnarok

Christina Hendricks, SAG Awards 2016, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Christina Hendricks

Good Girls

Isabelle Huppert, 2017 Golden Globes

George Pimentel/WireImage

Isabelle Huppert

Reinventing Marvin

Article continues below

Angelina Jolie

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Twentieth Century Fox/AP Images

Angelina Jolie

First They Killed My Father

Shirley Maclaine, April Celebrity Birthdays

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Shirley Maclaine

The Last Word

Ricky Martin, Latin Grammy Awards

Al Powers/Invision/AP

Ricky Martin

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Article continues below

Helen Mirren, 2017 DGA Awards

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Helen Mirren

The Leisure Seeker

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2017 Golden Globes, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

Divorce

Amy Poehler, 2016 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Amy Poehler

The House

Article continues below

Edgar Ramirez, 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Edgar Ramírez

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Seth Rogen, MTV Movie Awards 2016

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Seth Rogen

The Disaster Artist

J.K. Simmons, 87th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

J.K. Simmons

Justice League

Article continues below

Emma Stone

BARNEYS NEW YORK

Emma Stone

Battle of the Sexes

Sharon Stone

Sara Jaye Weiss

Sharon Stone

The Disaster Artist

Governors Awards 2016, Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

The Wall

Article continues below

Alicia Vikander

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Alicia Vikander

Tulip Fever

CFDA Awards 2017, Kerry Washington

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kerry Washington

Scandal

Emma Watson

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios

Emma Watson

Beauty and the Beast

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Awards , Jennifer Aniston , Angelina Jolie , Celebrities , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.