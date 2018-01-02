Jef Holm Makes a $5,000 Bet: Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Bachelor Romance Won't Last a Year

Jason Merritt/Getty Images, ABC
Jef Holm has some thoughts about Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s journey on The Bachelor.
Season 22 of The Bachelor premiered on Monday and viewers watched as 29 women stepped out of their limos (or race cars) to meet Arie. During the premiere, Jef tweeted his thoughts on Arie's chance at romance.
"Doesn't matter who gets out of the limo...I'll give 5k to the charity of @chrisbharrison's choice if @ariejr lasts 1 year with anyone," Jef wrote.
There's a lot history between Arie and Jef, both of whom competed for Emily Maynard's heart on The Bachelorette in 2012. During the season eight finale of the ABC show, Emily called it quits with Arie, choosing Jef in the end.
Doesn't matter who gets out of the limo...I'll give 5k to the charity of @chrisbharrison's choice if @ariejr lasts 1 year with anyone— j e f h o l m (@jefholm) January 2, 2018
Arie and Jef appeared to be friends for a period of time, but it doesn't seem like that's the case anymore. After it was announced that Arie was the new Bachelor in September, Jeff shared on Twitter that he's no longer friends with Arie and hasn't been for years.
"I stopped being friends with him years ago because he's disgusting," Jef tweeted on Sept. 7. He also tweeted that instead of seeing Arie on the show, he'd "rather see a double bachelor."
After getting engaged on the show, Emily and Jef called it quits in Oct. 2012. "I am sorry to tell you that Jef and I have, indeed, parted way," Emily said at the time. "It was a very difficult and heartbreaking decision."
