Pink Pleads With Fellow Moms to "Give Ourselves and Each Other a Break"

Pink's recent encounter with a fellow mom had her in tears.

The "Beautiful Trauma" singer took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a story about a meeting she had at a grocery store that night.

"A really sweet Mama came up 2me tonight at the grocery store and told me some nice words about how she gets strength from my parenting cause I'm not afraid to f--k up in public," she tweeted. "We cried together. It's so hard. Y'all. I wish us mamas could give ourselves and each other a break."