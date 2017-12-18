Joseph Duggar's Wife Kendra Pregnant With First Child

The Duggar family continues to grow.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Duggar announced they're expecting their first child in a video message on Monday.

"I've always dreamed of having my own family, and it's really just kind of surreal that it's actually here," the 22-year-old father-to-be said.

The couple hasn't confirmed the sex of the child. While Joseph said "I kind of think it's going to be a boy," he also said he's "happy just to have the baby."

"I think it could be a girl—you never know," Kendra added.

The TLC stars also shared the traits they hope their bundle of joy inherits from their spouse. Joseph said he hopes the baby shares the mother's laugh while Kendra hopes the baby inherits the father's patience.