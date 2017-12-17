Gene Simmons Reacts to Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit

In her lawsuit, the woman says the interview with Simmons took place in the green room of the San Manuel Casino branch of the Rock & Brews restaurant chain, which the rocker co-founded. She claims that during the sit-down, he allegedly reached over and grabbed her hand and "forcefully, pleased it on his knee and held it on his knee." She said that she removed her hand, "feeling that this was an unwanted sexual advance" and continued the interview "despite feeling extremely uncomfortable."

She said Simmons "continued his unwanted, unwarranted sexual advances" by reaching for her hand again and that she pushed his hand away with her elbow before he touched her hand. She said that through the interview, Simmons "turned standard interview questions into sexual innuendos," which also made her uncomfortable, and then grabbed her hand again, allegedly commenting with a "cooing sound" that she "must use lotion" and then allegedly made another sexual innuendo.

She said she was "visibly powerless, as demonstrated by moving her hands in a nervous fashion." She said that shortly after, Simmons reached over and "forcibly flicked / struck" her in the "middle of her throat," then "provided an incoherent explanation" after he observed the impact of the hit and the shocked reaction by the co-host. The woman says she did her best to "promptly terminate the interview" but that Simmons wanted to continue.

The woman said that after it was over, they took "customary promotional photos" together as a group and that as they were beginning to pose, Simmons reached over and touched her butt. She said she kept her composure and discreetly moved away.