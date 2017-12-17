Minnie Driver Takes Aim at Ex Matt Damon: Men Like Him ''Cannot Understand What Abuse Is Like'

In Wednesday's episode of ABC News' Popcorn With Peter Travers, Damon shared his views regarding the wave of sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood and got some serious criticism for his comments. The Oscar-winning actor said, "I think we're in this watershed moment. I think it's great. I think it's wonderful that women are feeling empowered to tell their stories—and it's totally necessary."

However, Damon then argued there is "a spectrum of behavior" that people should take into consideration.

"You know, there's a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right?" said Downsizing actor to Peter Travers. "Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn't be conflated, right?" In the case of Al Franken, for example, he would have "preferred if they had an Ethics Committee investigation." But, Damon warned, "We are so energized to kind of get retribution."

In the interview, Damon also commended Louis CK for being remorseful in his public apology. “That’s the sign of somebody who—well, we can work with that...I don’t know Louis CK. I’ve never met him. I’m a fan of his, but I don’t imagine he’s going to do those things again. You know what I mean? I imagine the price that he’s paid at this point is so beyond anything."

Over the weekend, Driver made her feelings known over her ex's comments, "I don’t understand why Matt would defend Louis CK...It seems to me that he thinks that because he didn’t rape somebody—so far as we know—that what he did do wasn’t as bad."