Listen to Ed Sheeran's New Version of "Perfect" With Andrea Bocelli

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Dec. 14, 2017 9:13 PM

And here we thought Ed Sheeran's latest hit couldn't get any more perfect.

As the clock stuck midnight on the East Coast, the Grammy winner decided to release a third version of his smash-hit single on Spotify. This time, however, Andrea Bocelli is featured and singing in Italian.

"Orchestral version of  'Perfect' with the amazing @andreabocelliofficial comes out Friday. Orchestrated and produced by my super talented brother Matt, little gift for you all before Christmas," Ed wrote on Instagram. "Hope you love it as much as I do. I sing in Italian too which is fun x."

Ed first announced the collaboration during an appearance on NBC's Today show on December 8. He also teased an upcoming video that's "really pretty."

And just last month, Ed teamed up with Beyoncé for an unforgettable duet of the song originally featured on Divide

The track has climbed to the top of the charts and even gave Queen B her first No. 1 single since "Single Ladies" in 2008.

"Her talent kinda knows no bounds," Ed recently shared with us at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball. "She's such a friendly person and super, super talented."

As radio stations continue to blast the hit song throughout December, fans are eagerly waiting for Ed to hit the road. The 26-year-old is scheduled to perform in stadiums across the country beginning at the Rose Bowl in Southern California on August 18.

Will Beyoncé or Andrea stop by for a surprise performance? We can't wait to find out!  

