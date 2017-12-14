Katie Holmes Joins Jamie Foxx for His 50th Birthday Celebration

Pretty Little Liars' Tammin Sursok Pens Emotional Letter After Experiencing Loss During the Holidays
Jamie Foxx had a special plus one for his big birthday—Katie Holmes!
In honor of his milestone 50th birthday—or should we say 25 times two—the Oscar winner celebrated in plenty of style. The guest of honor arrived to Paramount Studios in Hollywood for an unforgettable night on Wednesday.
The LIV on Sunday-themed bash was held in a backlot designed to look like the Miami nightclub with plenty of space for famous faces from all corners of the industry to get their party on. Leonardo DiCaprio and Smokey Robinson were some of the guests mingling in the crowd while rap legends like Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube got busy on stage with a mic in hand.
Ever the performer, Foxx could not resist getting up on stage with some of his pals to rap and along and get his groove on to hits like The Jackson 5's "I Want You Back" and get his groove on.
In addition to the music and dancers, guests got to enjoy burgers, burritos and nachos and grab a drink from several bars. Meanwhile, Foxx had gold-dipped strawberries from Sweet Serenity Desserts hand-delivered to him at his table.
"He was having an amazing time and said it was the best party ever," a source dished to E! News.
MIAN / BACKGRID
While the birthday guest of honor and many of his star-studded attendees posed for photos, there was one guest that was seemingly trying to keep a low-profile—Foxx's longtime speculated girlfriend.
Photographers caught a glimpse of Holmes trying to hide her face as she left The Highlight Room with her rumored beau. Thanks to her new pixie cut, however, the actress was still recognizable. Foxx enjoyed a dinner party at the California hot spot ahead of the Paramount Studios bash. Of course, no birthday would be complete without cake. Foxx was presented with a sweet treat decorated with a throwback photo of himself on top. Other guests to the dinner party included Jamie Foxx Show alum Garcelle Beauvais and his two daughters, Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop.
According to a source, Holmes showed up the restaurant to pick up Foxx and they headed over to Paramount Studios from The Highlight Room together. There was also a shuttle available to bring dinner guests to the late-night soirée. Inside the party, Holmes mixed in with the crowd and was dancing and bopping her head in the middle of the room, the source described. "She looked on as Jamie gave speeches and danced with his friends. She seemed happy for him watching him in his element and having fun."
In addition to celebrating with Foxx, Holmes also gave the star a "very thoughtful gift," a second source revealed. As the insider added, "She seemed like she was in a great mood...Katie wasn't going to miss this night."
MIAN / BACKGRID
According to another insider, while Holmes seemed a bit out of her element, she found company in Foxx's daughter. "They looked like best friends and it was really cute how they were hanging out," the source described. Though Foxx and Holmes kept the PDA to a minimum, "you could tell by the way she was looking at Jamie that she really is in love and was being supportive."
While he and Holmes have not publicly confirmed a romance between them, they have been popping up at more of the same events as of late.
Though there had been a time when they were never seen together, the two were finally snapped by photographers walking hand in hand on the beach in early September. Most recently, they were both spotted at the same New York City event, albeit arriving and leaving separately.
Ultimately, Holmes got to be there to help Foxx celebrate a milestone birthday and ring in a new chapter of his life.
As the singer told DJ Khaled and E!'s Jason Kennedy on the American Music Awards red carpet, "We're doing our birthday big this year."
That's one birthday wish that already came true! Happy Birthday, Jamie!