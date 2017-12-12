Kate Middleton Is the Ultimate Holiday Mom at Charity Christmas Party

Kate Middleton may be the Duchess of Cambridge but she's also a mom who knows how to throw a good holiday party.

While visiting The Rugby Portobello Trust in North Kensington, the royal helped prepare a small Christmas party for the Trust's community center. Working with local children, Kate decorated a table and helped set up tableware.

But that's not the only way the Duchess of Cambridge got into the holiday spirit. She also handed out presents to children and parents who are part of the organization's Magic Mum parenting classes. Many of these families were affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

Her Royal Highness wore a long, wine-colored maternity coat by Séraphine with black velvet ribbon detailing for the occasion, which lay over her baby bump.