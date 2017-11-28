Jersey Shore's Sammi "Sweetheart" and 9 Other Stars Who Didn't Return for Their TV Revivals

The cast previously reunited for E!'s Reunion Road Trip with Ronnie sitting out and Sammi reunited with the cast. MTV announced the return of Jersey Shore during an episode of MTV Floribama Shore, the latest series in the Shore franchise that has swept the world. Yes, world. There's Geordie Shore in the UK, Gandia Shore in Spain, Warsaw Shore in Poland and Acapulco Shore in Mexico.

The cabs will arrive once again for the cast of Jersey Shore in MTV's revival, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. All your favorites are back, save one. Returning to the shore are Deena Nicole Cortese , Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio , Jenni "JWOWW" Farley , Vinny Guadagnino , Ronnie Ortiz-Magro , Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino . But where's Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola ? That's the million dollar question.

As TV revivals become more prevalent, so do the missing famous faces sitting out of the big reunion. Who else has missed their second chance at splashy TV return? Check it out below.

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images / CBS via Getty Images



Eve Plumb, The Brady Bunch Hour Here's the story, of a famous recast. Eve Plumb, known to the world as Jan Brady, was recast with Geri Reischl in the 1976 revival of The Brady Bunch, but this time as a variety special and later a series. Time and rumors have twisted the tale of why she was absent. "I enjoyed doing The Brady Bunch series and I wanted to do the special, but there was a built in option for 13 more shows and possibly five years," she said in 1976. "I am 18 now and I feel I can grow both professionally and personally."

CBS / CBS via Getty Images



Maureen McCormick, The Bradys Here's the story of another famous recast, but this time with Marcia Brady. Maureen McCormick did return for the 1988 TV movie A Very Brady Christmas, which was a hit and spawned The Bradys, a one-hour dramatic series, was born. In A Very Brady Christmas, Jennifer Runyon replaced Susan Olsen as Cindy, the youngest Brady—the movie was filmed while she was on her honeymoon. In The Bradys, Leah Ayres took over the role of Marica after McCormick had to sit out the revival—McCormick had just given birth.

mikel roberts/Sygma via Getty Images / The CW



Luke Perry, Jason Priestley, 90210 Most of your favorite ladies from Beverly Hills, 90210 returned to The CW's sequel series revival, 90210, but the dudes? Well, the dudes were another story. Luke Perry and Jason Priestley famously sat out the five-season show. "I don't mean anything bad about it, it's just that creatively, it's something I've done before and I don't know how I'd benefit from going back and doing it again," Perry said at the time. However, it seems his tune has changed. When speaking with E! News at The CW's Upfronts in conjunction with Riverdale, Perry said this about a Beverly Hills, 90210 class reunion: "I love those guys, you know I'd be down," he told us. As for Priestley, he returned to direct an episode of The CW series.

Article continues below

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images



Lara Flynn Boyle, Twin Peaks After being recast in Fire Walk With Me, the Twin Peaks prequel film, Lara Flynn Boyle was also nowhere to be found in the Twin Peaks revival, along with Heather Graham and Piper Laurie. In the series, Flynn Boyle played Donna, the best friend of Laura Palmer. When asked why she wasn't in the revival, series co-creator David Lynch told TVLine, "These days people love strange Hollywood side stories that have nothing to do with the film. You can go talk to Lara Flynn Boyle. This is a story that takes place without her."

Netflix



Bradley Cooper, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later Bradley Cooper returned for Netflix's Wet Hot prequel series, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, but wasn't available for the sequel series, Ten Years Later. How'd the powers that be explain it? His character got a nose job and was then played by Adam Scott.

Fox



Robert Patrick, The X-Files The truth is out there about Robert Patrick's absence from The X-Files revival: Scheduling conflicts with his CBS drama Scorpion. No conspiracy being orchestrated by the Cigarette Smoking Man here, just plain old scheduling conflicts.

Article continues below

Netflix; Getty Images



Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Fuller House When Fuller House was announced, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen said they were surprised by the revival news and would have to seriously consider whether or not they'd (or one of them) would return to the world of the Tanner family. If you've missed all the jokes Fuller House has made about their absence, well, we're here to tell you they didn't come back. There was even thought about replacing them with sister Elizabeth Olsen, but that went nowhere. For now, the House is Olsen-less.

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images



Johnny Galecki, Roseanne Johnny Galecki shot to fame during Roseanne's original run, but his status for the upcoming ABC revival is in question. While discussions of his involvement were "ongoing" over the summer, there's been no official look or announcement of his return to the series. This could go the way of Melissa McCarthy in Gilmore Girls. Speaking of Melissa McCarthy...

Netflix



Melissa McCarthy, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life OK, technically Melissa McCarthy did return for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, but that wasn't always the plan. Her cameo didn't take place before public outcry and a lot of back and forth in the press between McCarthy and creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. McCarthy said she wasn't asked after Sherman-Palladino said she was indeed approached, yadda, yadda, yadda, she came back for a quick scene.