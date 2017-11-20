Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017: See Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima and More Walk the Runway

From Shanghai, China, it's the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

Sporting colorful wings and sexy lingerie, Victoria's Secret Angels such as Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, Lily Aldridge and Candice Swanepoel, as well as a slew of other returning models, such as Bella Hadid, and newcomers walked the runway at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

It marked Swanepoel's return to the Victoria's Secret catwalk after giving birth to her first child, a boy, in October 2016.

The event also marked the first time Karlie Kloss has taken part in a Victoria's Secret Fashion show since 2014.

Other familiar faces included Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell, Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver—all of whom walked the runway last year.

