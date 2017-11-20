Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017: See Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima and More Walk the Runway

From Shanghai, China, it's the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!
Sporting colorful wings and sexy lingerie, Victoria's Secret Angels such as Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, Lily Aldridge and Candice Swanepoel, as well as a slew of other returning models, such as Bella Hadid, and newcomers walked the runway at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.
It marked Swanepoel's return to the Victoria's Secret catwalk after giving birth to her first child, a boy, in October 2016.
The event also marked the first time Karlie Kloss has taken part in a Victoria's Secret Fashion show since 2014.
Other familiar faces included Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell, Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver—all of whom walked the runway last year.
See photos from the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Which models will get their wings and become Angels next year?
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Why wear one accessory when you can wear them all?
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
The bigger, the better!
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Shake your pom poms.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
No beads were harmed in the making of this look.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Bow down to the HBIC, who's retiring from the show after this year.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
The Swedish stunner spreads her wings—but will she take flight?
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Dazzling and dizzying, all at once.
FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images
It's all about the bling.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Careful where you point those things.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Spin the wheel, why don't cha?
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Meet the newest Cheetah Girl.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
It's all about the bra.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
This look is on the fringe.
FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images
These boots were made for walkin'.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Birds of a feather flock together, right?
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Who better to escort the singer down the runway?
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
She's got a bird's eye view of all the action.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Now this is how you make a return to the runway.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
How do we become a member of her tribe?
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Is she marching toward the mistletoe?
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
The epitome of what it means to be "naughty and nice."
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Unleash the dragon.
FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images
You may now refer to her as the "Iron Maiden."
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Shake your bootie, cutie.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
No pants, no problem.
FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images
Walking in heels can be quite a balancing act.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Who clipped her wings?
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Imagine trying to untangle these laces.
FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images
Meet the newest member of Hell's Angels.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
She wins the gold, the silver and the bronze.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Who better to take these pinwheel wings for a spin?
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Is "abominable snowman chic" a thing?
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
These Angels are far from Heaven.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Have you ever seen a prettier bluebird?
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Have you ever seen someone so hypnotic?
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
She's a blue jean baby, L.A. lady.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
No, they aren't extras from Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" video.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Baby, now we've got bad blood.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Practical, no. Provocative? You betcha.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Katy Perry, who?
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Watch out, Conor McGregor.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Who's ready to work up a sweat?
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Does this double as a sleeping bag?
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
If you've got it, flaunt it.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Doesn't she look strapping?
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Your personal trainer wishes.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Is this the future of athleisure?
Harry Styles, Miguel, Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. and Chinese singer Jane Zhang all performed. Katy Perry was initially supposed to perform as well, but was unable to obtain a visa to China.
This marked Bella's second Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Her sister Gigi Hadid was also supposed to return for the event, but said last week she wouldn't be able to make it to China.