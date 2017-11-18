Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga Split: Everything We Know

Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga have split after 10 years, and with the breakup come some shocking accusations.

On Thursday, the day the breakup was made public, the Oscar and Grammy winner obtained protective order against her ex-fiancé, father of their 8-year-old son, David Daniel Otunga Jr.

Here's what we know about the split:

Hudson Accuses Otunga of Threatening Behavior: Hudson said in her order petition that Otunga showcased "increasingly aggressive, threatening and harassing behavior" toward her and their son as their relationship broke down and accused him of mental and physical abuse.

Otunga's attorney has said his client "has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son." He said the WWE star "has been trying to negotiate the terms of an amicable parenting agreement" with Hudson for several weeks and said the actress and singer was trying to "gain an unfair advantage in the custody dispute" by filing her order. He said Otunga "looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties' only child."

In a statement to TMZ, Otunga's lawyer said that Otunga "denies each and every allegation" Hudson has made against him and that, "At no time did Mr. Otunga 'physically push' Ms. Hudson as she has alleged."