Chris Evans and Jenny Slate Are Probably Back Together: Here's the Proof

She admitted she didn't "feel like his type," but she eventually learned they actually had a lot in common.

"Chris is truly one of the kindest people I've ever met, to the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart," she explained. "He's really vulnerable, and he's really straightforward. He's like primary colors. He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he's really sure of them. It's just wonderful to be around. His heart is probably golden-colored, if you could paint it."

She said his immense fame and her recent divorce from Dean Fleischer-Camp had a lot to do with their breakup.

"When Chris and I started dating, my husband and I had only been separated for a couple of months," she explained. "Even though we had an amicable divorce, I think that's still something that you need to mourn. When you get separated from somebody that you actually care about, it is the destruction of a belief system. That is really, really sad. I just didn't have the tools. And I didn't think very hard about that, to be honest."