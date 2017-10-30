Kevin Spacey Criticized After He Comes Out as Gay in Public Apology to Anthony Rapp

After Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spaceyof making a pass at him when he was 14 years old, Hollywood figures are not mincing words about the claims against the star nor his controversial response.

In a Buzzfeed News report published late Sunday, Rapp alleged Spacey made a "sexual advance" toward him 30 years ago. Recalling a party he attended at the Oscar winner's apartment as a young teenager, Rapp said he grew bored at the adult gathering, went into a bedroom and watched TV. As Rapp described to Buzzfeed News, Spacey allegedly appeared in the doorway after the party had emptied, picked him up, laid him on the bed and then laid down on top of him.

"He was trying to seduce me," Rapp told Buzzfeed News. "I don't know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually."

In response, Spacey apologized to the Rent star for "what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior," though he said he does not remember the encounter. Additionally, in the statement, he confirmed publicly that he is gay.