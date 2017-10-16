The Real Reason You Don't See Photos of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Kids on Social Media

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis don't share photos of their kids on social media. In a recent interview on The Thrive Global Podcast, the actor shed some light on why he keeps his private life—well, private.

"We don't share any photos of our kids publicly because we actually feel like being public is a personal choice….My wife and I have chosen a career where we're in the public light, but my kids have not," he told host Arianna Huffington. Kutcher and Kunis both starred on the sitcom That ‘70s Show. "So, I think they should have the right to choose that, and I actually don't think that they should have images of them as children that are out there, that somebody could potentially blackmail them with or do whatever—you know. It's their private life; it's not mine to give away."