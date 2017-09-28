Modern Family's Ariel Winter Experiences Her First Day of College Classes at UCLA

Pack your backpack Ariel Winter because class is officially in session.

As the Modern Family star continues filming her hit ABC comedy, the actress revealed on social media that Thursday was her first day of classes at University of California, Los Angeles.

Wearing white platform sneakers, denim shorts and a white scoop-neck T-shirt, Ariel was spotted heading off to the Westwood campus with friends and students.

But as it turns out, the 19-year-old wasn't exactly a fan of the photographers hoping to crash her first day as a Bruin.

"Well the paparazzi just successfully ruined my first day of school," she wrote on Twitter Thursday evening. "Thanks."