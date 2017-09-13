Eric & Jessie Recap: Jessie James Decker Is Missing Her "Meat" Eric Decker as She Heads to Las Vegas for Work

  • By
  • &

by Gabi Duncan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jennifer Lawrence, 2017 Toronto International Film Festival

Jennifer Lawrence Says Motherhood Has Become Less Appealing With Age

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel's Au Fudge Restaurant Sued for Allegedly Cheating Workers Out of $430,000 in Tips

Mandy Moore Is Engaged

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Work, work, work, work, work, work!

Jessie James Decker was all about bringing home the bacon in Wednesday night's all-new episode of Eric & Jessie.

After scouting locations for her upcoming Kittenish photo shoot, the country songstress jetted off to Las Vegas with her sister, Sydney Rae Bass, and best friend, Jessica Payne, to host the 2017 Billboard Music Awards red carpet.

"Babe, you know what? I am going to be vegan for the next 10 days," she told hubby Eric Decker. "Get it? No meat!"

Meanwhile, while the wife was away and the kids were with their grandparents, the NFL star was back at home in New Jersey training for the upcoming football season and trying to keep himself busy.

Read

Jessie James Decker Jokes About Her 32G Pregnancy Breasts

"When I'm home by myself, it sounds like a great idea. But after about 30 minutes or an hour of it, I have no idea what to do," Eric admitted. Aww!

Catch up on what happened in this week's episode with the recap video above!

TAGS/ Shows , Eric & Jessie , E! Shows , Jessie James Decker , Eric Decker , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.