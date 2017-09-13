Eric & Jessie Recap: Jessie James Decker Is Missing Her "Meat" Eric Decker as She Heads to Las Vegas for Work

Work, work, work, work, work, work!

Jessie James Decker was all about bringing home the bacon in Wednesday night's all-new episode of Eric & Jessie.

After scouting locations for her upcoming Kittenish photo shoot, the country songstress jetted off to Las Vegas with her sister, Sydney Rae Bass, and best friend, Jessica Payne, to host the 2017 Billboard Music Awards red carpet.

"Babe, you know what? I am going to be vegan for the next 10 days," she told hubby Eric Decker. "Get it? No meat!"

Meanwhile, while the wife was away and the kids were with their grandparents, the NFL star was back at home in New Jersey training for the upcoming football season and trying to keep himself busy.