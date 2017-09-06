How to Achieve Runway Model-Level Skin

ESC: E!ssentials, Model Skin, Taylor Hill

JP Yim/Getty Images

ESC: Essentials Banner

For a top model, flawless skin is necessary.

Yet, the job also calls for early call times, multiple shows and late night social gatherings—not quite the recipe for a bright complexion. Without a crazy schedule, most of us are still trying to figure out how to combat dark circles, enlarged pores and dull skin. So, how do models like Taylor Hill and Kendall Jenner (who has admitted to being acne-prone) keep maintain clear skin?

The secret lies within a series of steps that makeup artists complete backstage. 

Enter PRIV beauty pro Joanna Makowski, who broke down flawless complexion into six easy steps.

ESC: E!ssentials, Model Skin

Elixir

After washing your face, apply a beauty elixir or serum to your face. This will minimize the appearance of pores and smooth features.

Caudalíe Beauty Elixir 20th Anniversary Limited Edition, $49

ESC: E!ssentials, Model Skin

Moisturizer

Apply moisturizer.

Julep What Your Skin Needs Restorative Facial Milk, $38

ESC: E!ssentials, Model Skin

Foundation

Using a makeup sponge, apply and blend your foundation.

Westmore Beauty Coverage Perfector 2-in-1 Foundation in Medium, $36

ESC: E!ssentials, Model Skin

Liquid Highlighter

For dewy skin, apply a thin layer of liquid highlighter to the highest point of your cheekbones, the bridge of your nose and cupid's bow of your lips.

Tarte Tarteist PRO Glow Liquid Highlighter, $29

ESC: E!ssentials, Model Skin

Highlighter

Set your cream base and add highlighter that complements your skin tone to your cheekbones, sparingly.

Bobbi Brown Highlighting Powder in Bronze Glow, $48 

ESC: E!ssentials, Model Skin

Setting Spray

For a long-lasting look, finish with a makeup setting spray.

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Pro-Mist & Fix Spray 215 Finishing Spray, $13.79

ESC: E!ssentials, Model Skin

Final Look!

Now that your complexion is flawless, add mascara and lipstick, then hit the runway!

Urban Decay Troublemaker Mascara, $24; Disney's Beauty and the Beast Lipstick Collection by Lorac in Belle-ieve, $36

