Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sneak in Kiss at First Public Event Together

Secret PDA alert!
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were caught on camera Sunday sneaking in some couple time; they were photographed kissing and hugging while standing in between cars in a parking lot at the two-day Audi Polo Challenge, the first public event they have attended together.
Prior to the release of the candid pics, Markle was photographed cheering on Harry as he competed there in a charity match Saturday. The event is taking place at the Coworth Park Polo Club in Ascot, England and raises funds and awareness for the Sentebale and WellChild children's organizations, of which he is a patron. Harry competed in another match with brother Prince William Sunday.
Kensington Palace had confirmed Meghan and Harry's relationship in November. They have since been spotted together in Toronto, where she lives and films Suits, London, Norway and Jamaica, where they attended his best friend's wedding.
While candid pictures of them together have circulated, fans continue to await their red carpet debut, as they have yet to be photographed together in an official capacity at an official event.
However, Meghan's mere presence at Harry's polo match is enough to fuel mounting speculation that the two will eventually get engaged.
"It comes down to timing," an insider told E! News in March. "Harry is ready to settle down and Meghan feels the same way. They are both in this for the long haul, they've known pretty much from the start. Everything has just fallen into place."
Meanwhile, Megan is "ready to be done with Suits" and with "acting in general," another source said, adding, "Even before Harry, she was starting to think about transitioning out of acting. She wants to focus on other worldly endeavors she is passionate about, like her philanthropy."
Her Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams weighed in on the couple's relationship in February.
" I just wanted to say, 'I love you, I support you, I hope you're happy. You seem really happy' and if she ever needed anybody to talk to in the madness—'cause it is madness, it's madness what the world puts somebody through when they're going through this process," he said in an interview with E! News' Erin Lim. "But if there's anyone in the world who is designed to be able to deal with it and deal with it professionally, it's Meghan Markle."