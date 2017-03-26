Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Continue Their West Coast Love Affair With Romantic Dinner Date

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguezgot more bounce in California than all y'all combined.

The A-list couple's time in Los Angeles continued Saturday with a romantic dinner date at Italian hotspot, Madeo. J. Lo was photographed leaving the restaurant looking fabulous as ever in a leather midi-skirt, cropped plaid blazer and sleek ponytail.

She accessorized the chic look with a pair of embellished pumps and a black handbag swung over her shoulder. Meanwhile, the retired baseball star was spotted slipping into their ride in a casual pair of jeans and button down.

Their latest outing follows a day spent working up a sweat at the Beverly Hills gym of J.Lo's trainer Gunnar Peterson. Jennifer and Alex then headed to the pop singer's Bel-Air home and later spent a portion of their evening inside the super exclusive Bel-Air Hotel.