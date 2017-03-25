Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Take Romance Coast-to-Coast and Enjoy Date Night in Bel-Air

Vasquez-Max Lopes / AKM-GSI
Now, this is a story all about how J.Lo brought her Fresh Prince to Bel-Air!
Jennifer Lopez and new beau Alex Rodriguez have officially taken their romance coast-to-coast. The two were spotted Friday in a Rolls Royce, leaving the posh Bel-Air Hotel.
Earlier in the day, they worked out at the Beverly Hills gym of J.Lo's trainer Gunnar Peterson for more than an hour and then drove to her house in Bel-Air, E! News has learned. A-Rod had flown to the city Thursday and headed straight to the home.
E! News learned earlier this month that Lopez, 47, and Rodriguez, 41, are dating. The two have not commented on their relationship.
In recent weeks, they spent time together in Miami, where both have homes and where they also hit the gym together, in Tampa, where J.Lo joined A-Road at the New York Yankees' spring training camp. He is a guest instructor for the team, with whom he played for 12 seasons before he retired as a player in 2016 after 22 seasons.
Rodriguez and Lopez had also previously vacationed at an exclusive club in the Bahamas.
Last weekend, J.Lo hung out with A-Rod's sister, Susy Dunand, who referred to her as her "sister-in-law."
"All his friends can tell he really likes J.Lo [but] in the beginning they thought this may just be a fling," a source told E! News this week. "Friends are slowly thinking this may actually be a great match. He calls J.Lo his 'lady'. He would wife her up in a heartbeat...she is different than other people he's dated."