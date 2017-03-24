Find Out Which Band Hoda Kotb Already Has Baby Haley Enjoying

Jimmy Fallon, The Roots and Migos Prove the Office Is the Place to Play by Performing "Bad and Boujee" With Desk Supplies
Hoda Kotb has already started prepping baby Haley Joy for her first concert!
The Today Show host is apparently hopeful that her daughter will be as big of a country music fan as she is, playing music by Little Big Town for the baby girl.
In fact, Kotb took to Instagram on Friday to share an outfit the country band gifted the little one, which the mama said is "perfect" for attending one of their shows.
She snapped a pic of the cream, woven dress with teeny, tiny moccasins as well as a note from the band that read, "Hoda! We couldn't be happier for you and your amazing Haley Joy! Congratulations and enjoy the huggles, snuggles and cuddles!"
Aw!
Kotb captioned the pic, "Perfect outfit for haley's first @littlebigtown concert. Thank you!!! Ps I am already playing your music to get her ready!!"
The new mama announced that she adopted her little one on Valentine's Day, and ever since, Haley Joy has been showered with love and gifts' from Kotb's friends and colleagues.
Not to mention, the baby has already had the chance to meet some of those very famous faces. Most of her Today Show co-hosts, included Al Roker, Savannah Gurthrie and Matt Lauer, have all shared sweet photos holding the new addition to their family.
Kotb also recently shared her daughter's first photo with daddy, Joel Schiffman.
All of these moments have only escalated the emotions Kotb has been feeling since welcoming her daughter into her home.
"It's one of those things where you think you've done it all, you think you've felt it all," she explained to People recently. "But I just didn't know that this kind of love existed."