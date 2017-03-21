How Does The Flash and Supergirl Crossover Fit in With TV's Best Musical Episodes?

"Everything's better in song."

The Flash and Supergirl debuted their musical crossover tonight, joining a pantheon of shows that have taken some time out of their busy seasons to attempt a whole new genre for an episode, and we have to say we completely loved it.

"Duet" found Barry (Grant Gustin) and Kara (Melissa Benoist) stuck in a dream world where they had to sing and dance their way through a movie musical set in the 1940s. There were gangsters (gay gangsters, played by Jesse L. Martin and Victor Garber!), guns, jokes, references, a forbidden relationship, and it all ended in a magnificently cheesy lesson about the importance of love, topped by one hell of a performance by Grant Gustin.

If it weren't weird to stand up in our office and ask for a round of applause, we would.