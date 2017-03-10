Buffy Cast 20 Years Later: Where Are They Now?

Historically, Buffy Summers hasn't had the best luck with birthdays. If you think about it, they've pretty much all been straight from the pit of hell (no surprise when you're living on the Hellmouth in good old Sunnydale, California).

But today, all of that changes. Today, Buffy slays 20 years. Happy Buffy-versary!

On March 10, 1997, the first two episodes of the iconic teen supernatural drama aired, putting The WB on the map and making instant stars out of adorable, butt-kicking Sarah Michelle Gellar, the lovable Alyson Hannigan, and broody sensitive guy David Boreanaz. Buffy premiered as a mid-season replacement for the short-lived soap opera Savannah, only to outshine basically everything else that has ever happened. Ever.