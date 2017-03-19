Colton Haynes Throws Fiancée Jeff Leatham in a Pool After Celebrating Engagement With Closest Family and Friends

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham are in love and they don't care who knows it!
The newly engaged couple kept the party going through the entire weekend, capping off Saturday night's engagement celebration with some fun in the sun. Leatham shared a cute video to his Instagram Sunday, which featured the Teen Wolf star throwing him right into a pool, clothes on and everything!
The celebrity florist captioned the moment, "Sabotaged by #TeamLeatham and my LOVE @coltonlhaynes - forgiven BUT they are next"
Colton shared his own photo collage to Instagram, giving fans an inside look at their intimate engagement party, which of course, included a number of stunning floral decorations.
Haynes, 28, wrote on Instagram of the gathering, "An absolutely beautiful celebration for our loving journey ahead @jeffleatham . Thx to all of our friends &a family for sharing your love with us."
Attendees included immediate members of Colton's family as well as former co-stars Skyler Samuels, Janina Gavankar and members of the Teen Wolf cast, Ian Bohen, Holland Roden and more.
Skyler, known for her role on Scream Queens, shared her own thoughtful tribute to her longtime bestie: "I am SO indescribably happy for you @coltonlhaynes You deserve all the love, all the happiness, and all the sweetness of this precious moment. So much love to you and @jeffleatham!! Cheers to being engaged and basking in the light of true love."
Since Leatham popped the question during an over-the-top display of affection while on vacation in Mexico last weekend, his groom-to-be hasn't shied away from revealing that wedding plans are already in the works.
When asked by TMZ whether or not Haynes and Leatham are opting for a long engagement, he responded, "It'll be short." As for kids of their own, Colton had this to say: "Hopefully really soon! Not before we get married."
Looks like the countdown is officially on!