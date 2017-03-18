Jaime Pressly's Home Burglarized Days After Kendall Jenner and More High-Profile Thefts

Jaime Pressly is the latest victim in a string of celebrity burglaries to hit Hollywood.

The L.A.P.D. tells E! News that a burglary occurred late Friday night at a Sherman Oaks home multiple outlets are reporting belongs to the My Name Is Earl star. Authorities confirmed suspects entered the residence at 10:24 p.m. and took an undetermined amount of property, which included jewelry.

Police told E! News the victim was not home at the time of the break-in, and is still itemizing the stolen possessions. The case remains under investigation.

A rep for the actress confirms the report, telling E! News in a statement, "There was a burglary and legal actions are being taken. Jaime and her family were not at home during the incident."