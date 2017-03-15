Emily Blunt and John Krasinski to Act Together in Thriller: See 5 Couples Who Became Co-Stars

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are bringing their love to the big screen, but their new collaboration is likely to terrify more than charm you.

The married couple and parents of two are set to star opposite each other for the first time, in the supernatural thriller A Quiet Place, E! News confirmed Wednesday. The movie is set on a farm and is about a family that is being terrorized by evil, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Krasinski will also direct the film, which will mark his third time behind the camera for a movie, and had also co-written its script. A release date has not been set.