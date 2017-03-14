Ben Affleck Reveals He Completed Rehab Stint for Alcohol Addiction

Ben Affleck has taken steps to address his issues with sobriety.

The actor released a statement to Facebook on Tuesday, revealing he had recently completed a stint in rehab for alcohol addiction.

"I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront," Affleck penned. "I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step."

Affleck also thanked Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children with and separated from in 2015.

"I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery," his message concluded.