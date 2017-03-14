Why Anne Hathaway Thinks ''Mommy Guilt Is Invented Nonsense''

As expected, motherhood has changed Anne Hathaway in many ways, including how she'll choose to focus her time and energy over then next few years.

Starring on the April cover of Elle magazine, the actress opened up about her beliefs when it comes to paid parental leave.

"I can't believe we don't already have it," she admitted. "When [my son] Johnny [Rosebanks Shulman] was a week old and I was holding him and I was in the ninth level of ecstasy, I just all of a sudden thought, 'Mommy guilt is invented nonsense.'"

She further explained, "We're encouraged to judge each other, but we should be turning our focus to the people and institutions who should be supporting us and currently aren't."