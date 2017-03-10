Robin Thicke Marks Turning 40 With Touching Tribute to Late Father Alan Thicke

"Missing the OG today. First Bday without him. Love you Pops," he captioned a selfie that his late dad, Growing Pains star Alan Thicke, had taken with Robin's son, Julian, dozing off next to him in the car.
The 69-year-old actor died suddenly on Dec. 13 of a heart ailment while playing hockey with his son Carter. The cast of Growing Pains, including Leonardo DiCaprio, were among the many mourners who gathered at his funeral on Dec. 19.
On what would have been his 70th birthday, on March 1, Alan's wife, Tanya Thicke, and Cartersharedtributes on social media as well; Robin's throwback photo was reminiscent of Carter's, a shot of his dad carrying him on his shoulders.
The "Lost Without U" crooner is, however, celebrating his 40th birthday with his son, Julian, and girlfriend of over a year, April Love Geary, who has been by his side through these rough past few months.
"Happy birthday to the love of my life!! You're kind, brilliant, HILARIOUS, sexy and so much more!" she captioned a slideshow of pics of them together on Instagram. "You deserve the world but that would be really expensive so I'll just give you a million kisses instead! Deal? Deal! I love you xo."
