Buffy the Vampire Slayer Revival? Eliza Dushku Has the Perfect Answer Why There Shouldn't Be One

Buffy the Vampire Slayer holds a special place in the hearts of viewers around the world. Young, old, male, female, gay, straight—Joss Whedon's Buffy was something special for legions of fans during its run from 1997-2003—and beyond thanks to Netflix streaming and reruns.
In the age of TV revivals and reboots, a property as beloved as Buffy almost always finds itself at the center of debate to revive or reboot. Fans crave more Buffy, yet want to protect the legacy.
"It would just make the fans so freaking happy. There's a part of me that wants to satisfy that itch, but I don't know if there are stories that could be told," Charisma Carpenter, Cordelia on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, told The Hollywood Reporter. "We're not in high school anymore. Most of us are in our 40s. It would have to be something like a Desperate Housewives meets vampires. And to do anything without Joss would ruin everything. I would absolutely do it if Joss was involved and it was an original idea."
Buffy the Vampire Slayer ended with Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) giving potential slayers around the world the power they were destined to inherit should the slayer in waiting before them fall. Buffy and Faith (Eliza Dushku) weren't the only empowered vampire slayers anymore, there was an army of slayers to take on the world's evils.
"Let's leave it alone," Dushku said of a revival or a reboot. "This show still plays and works for people. In the finale the power was turned over to every girl in the world, to become slayers. That's the revival we need and we're already seeing today."
Whedon and Gellar have remained in the "no revival" camp for some time, however Whedon did oblige a fan some more Buffy by tweeting a drawing of Buffy on a napkin. If 2-D versions of Buffy are your thing then check out Dark Horse's Buffy the Vampire Slayer comic series. It takes place after the events of the Buffy series finale and has Whedon on board as an "executive producer" (he even wrote some of the early issues).
"You don't reboot something when it was done right," Buffy writer David Greenwalt said.
Hey, he's right. Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Joss Whedon are synonymous with each other. You can't have Buffy on screen without Joss. If he has a story to tell, then he'll tell it. If he doesn't, Buffy should live on with the seven seasons of fantastic entertainment that were produced.