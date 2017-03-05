John Stamos Says He's the ''Prince Eric'' to Girlfriend Caitlin McHugh's ''Ariel'' During Romantic Walt Disney World Adventure

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh just made the happiest place on Earth a bit more romantic.

The Fuller House star and longtime girlfriend recently enjoyed some alone time during a visit to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. over the weekend. John and Caitlin couldn't help but get in the Disney spirit by dressing up as Prince Eric and Princess Ariel from beloved animated flick, The Little Mermaid. What ensued was more than a handful of picture-perfect moments shared by the couple to Instagram on Sunday.

"I'll be Prince Eric to your Ariel any ol' time. @caitlinskybound #disneybound," Stamos captioned an adorable snapshot of the pair walking towards Cinderella's Castle hand-in-hand.

Caitlin also posted a similar photo she captioned, "Found my Prince #PrinceEric #kissthegirl #disneybound #magickingdom #disneyworld #fairytalelove (I know I look more like Vanessa, but I swear I have some natural red highlights)"