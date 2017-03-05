Shannen Doherty Steps Out Amid Cancer Battle and Gets Emotional About Her New Inspiration

Shannen Doherty continues to inspire people by documenting her breast cancer journey on Instagram and recently found inspiration in others to pursue a mission close to her heart.

The 45-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed alum was all smiles Saturday at the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation's 1st annual Gratitude Gala, which she attended with husband Kurt Iswarienko. Doherty hosted the event, which raised funds for the charity, whose 2017 goals include trying to stop dogs from being slaughtered for meat in South Korea.

Doherty, an animal rights advocate and dog lover, opened up to E! News about her health battle.

"I just thought, I was doing something that was beneficial, maybe to myself and others, and maybe through that journey we could all learn something," she said about her Instagram posts. "I learned a lot from my fans who follow me and my cancer family who post and tell me about their journey."