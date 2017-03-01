See Beast's First Attempt at Charming Belle in Brand New Beauty and the Beast Clip

Beast could use a little help when it comes to his pickup lines.
In a brand new clip from Beauty and the Beast released Wednesday, Disney fans get their first glimpse of Beast's (Dan Stevens) not-so welcoming invitation for Belle (Emma Watson) to join him at dinner. And by invitation, we mean request... in Beast's own words.
Lucky for the hairy monster, he learns how to interact with humans again from the perfectly poised group of animated household items who advise, "Be gentle! And when she opens the door give her a dashing, debonair smile!"
Cue Beast's attempt at smiling, and long story short, it doesn't go so well.
"LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston (Luke Evans). He's confused about what he wants. It's somebody who's just realizing that he has these feelings," Condon explained. "And Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. And that's what has its payoff at the end, which I don't want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie."
The cast of Beauty and the Beast also includes Emma Watson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ian McKellan, Emma Thompson, Stanley Tucci and Kevin Kline.
